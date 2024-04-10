SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pinecrest police officer has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the arm in Homestead, according to 7News sources.

Homestead Police confirmed they responded to Homestead Training Center near Southwest 304 Street and 117 Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center Trauma Center. Her condition is currently unknown.

Pinecrest Police said the officer is expected to be OK.

