SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pinecrest Police officer has been airlifted to the hospital after accidentally being shot in the arm during a training accident in South Miami-Dade, officials tell 7News.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the Homestead Training Center near Southwest 304th Street and 117th Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have an officer shot in Homestead Training Center. Pinecrest units put her in a vehicle in Homestead Training Center,” a dispatcher said. “They are about to leave to Homestead Hospital. Priority. Shutdown the roads taking to the hospital.”

7Skyforce flew over the scene capturing multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the scene.

The officer was initially transported to Homestead Hospital and then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center Trauma Center.

According to the Pinecrest police chief, the officer was shot by another officer during an annual tactical firearms training exercise.

“It was an accidental shot by another officer. Both of the officers are female officers. At this point, we have no reason to believe it was anything but accidental,” said Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen.

Pinecrest Police said the officer is in great condition and is expected to be OK.

“She’s in great condition. She’s going to be just fine. That’s the best news that we could have. She’s in good spirits. She’s surrounded by her family,” said Cohen.

Cohen said he was relieved to know the officer is recovering at the hospital.

“I’m extremely relieved. You get that call that no chief ever wants to hear, that one of your officers was shot, regardless of how it happened, you never want to hear that,” said Cohen. “But I knew from pretty early on that it wasn’t a very very serious wound and she was going to be OK, so that was a big relief.”

The chief said the officer has been on the force for four years.

“The one who was shot has been on the department for about four years and the other one has been on longer than that,” said Cohen.

Her identity has not been released.

It is unclear when the officer will be able to return to work but the chief said she will be able to go back and will be fine.

“We will evaluate the training, we will evaluate all the safety precautions and will make sure this never happens again,” said Cohen.

An investigation is underway to determine how the officer was shot.

