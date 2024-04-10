SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pinecrest Police officer has been airlifted to the hospital after accidentally being shot in the arm in an apparent training accident in Homestead, officials tell 7News.

Homestead Police confirmed they responded to Homestead Training Center near Southwest 304 Street and 117 Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have an officer shot in Homestead Training Center. Pinecrest units put her in a vehicle in Homestead Training Center,” a dispatcher said. “They are about to leave to Homestead Hospital. Priority. Shutdown the roads taking to the hospital.”

7Skyforce flew over the scene capturing multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the scene.

The officer was initially transported to Homestead Hospital and then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center Trauma Center.

Pinecrest Police said the officer is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

An investigation is underway to determine how the officer was shot.

