KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the aid of a pilot after a helicopter crashed in the water near Key Biscayne.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R-44 went down at around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday after the pilot reported engine issues.

Video posted on social media showed onlookers at the scene and the helicopter in the water.

Investigators said the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, and he was assessed and treated at the scene.

Beachgoers who spoke with 7News were startled by the rare sight off of Key Biscayne’s shore.

Eyewitness Christopher Rodriguez said he panicked.

“Everyone at the beach starts freaking out,” he said.

Witnesses said a police marine unit rescued the pilot within minutes.

“I have to say it was the Coast Guard or first responders were very fast, within a minute,” said Rodriguez. “The helicopter wasn’t fully underwater yet.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the pilot suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, with NTSB taking the lead in the ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.