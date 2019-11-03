Pilot, passenger OK after small plane crash lands at Doral industrial plaza

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing at an industrial plaza in Doral, and both occupants inside the aircraft are OK, police said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene at the corner of Northwest 25th Street and 89th Court, near Miami-Dade Police headquarters, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the aircraft hit an Amazon delivery truck before it crash landed.

Responding crews arrived to find the pilot and passenger of the Beechcraft 76 standing outside. One of the occupants was treated at the scene, but neither was seriously hurt.

An entire block of Northwest 25th Street has been shut down while police investigate, and officials said the roadway is expected to remain shut down during rush hour traffic on Monday morning.

Another look. Officials say it is a Beechcraft 76.

Two people were on board. They were standing outside the aircraft when fire rescue crews arrived. No one rushed to hospital. Pretty remarkable considering there is a lake about 20 yards away and busy NW 25th St@wsvn pic.twitter.com/Qh0DXrWOfQ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 4, 2019

Investigators said the occupants were fortunate to have survived, because there is a lake about 20 yards away from the spot where the aircraft crash landed, and Northwest 25th Street is a major arterial roadway in Doral.

What caused the plane to go down remains unclear. It is also unknown where the aircraft took off.

Here’s what local authorities are saying about the plane crash in Doral: It hit this Amazon delivery truck on its way down. One (of the two) passengers was treated on scene but both survived. NW 25TH st will likely be closed for am commute. NTSB investigators on their way pic.twitter.com/6OyeWJFiMD — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 4, 2019

There was a rainstorm in the area when the call of the crash came in, but aviation officials have not yet determined if weather was a factor.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.