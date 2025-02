MIAMI (WSVN) - A mistake in the air led to a rough landing at Miami Executive Airport.

7Skyforce captured the small water aircraft after it skidded to a stop in the middle of the runway.

Airport officials said the pilot failed to put the landing gear down before touching down.

The pilot wasn’t hurt.

