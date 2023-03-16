MIAMI (WSVN) - The man who became known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” has been sentenced for a crime he was convicted of committing in 1983.

Sixty-three-year-old Robert Koehler was convicted of a rape believed to be one of a series of attacks in the 1980s.

Koehler was arrested and charged back in 2020 after DNA evidence connected him to crimes attributed to the so-called Pillowcase Rapist.

His son and daughter testified via Zoom Thursday on his behalf.

“My dad was an amazing father to the both of us,” Brandy Koehler said. “He raised us, we were with him all that time. He did everything and everything for us. He was an amazing father.”

Just like he did during trial, Koehler took the stand and once again argued that he was the real victim.

“From the beginning, from the day of my arrest, every right that is available to any citizen in this country, has been violated by this malicious prosecution,” he said.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for two charges: kidnapping while using a weapon and burglary with assault and battery.

Those terms will be served together, but with time served, it will only be about 14 years.

Koehler still has charges in Broward County that have yet to go to trial.

He could be facing several more years in prison if he is convicted of those additional charges.

