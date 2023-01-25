MIAMI (WSVN) - After four days of testimony, a jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of a rape that was part of a series of rapes in the 1980s.

Sixty-three-year-old Robert Koehler, was found guilty, Wednesday.

Koehler was arrested and charged back in 2020 after investigators said DNA evidence linked him to the decades old crimes.

