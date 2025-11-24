MIAMI (WSVN) - A man convicted in a string of rapes that took place in South Florida during the 1980s has been sentenced to life in prison in a hearing that went off the rails after he was given the opportunity to speak in court ahead of his sentencing.

Wearing an orange prison jumper, Robert Koehler sat silently in a Miami courtroom as Circuit Court Judge David Young delivered his sentence, Monday morning. However, the 66-year-old would not remain quiet for long.

A prosecutor addressed Koehler directly at one point, but the defendant, nicknamed the “pillowcase rapist” due to the way that, authorities said, he would cover his or his victims’ faces, began speaking over her.

“My empathy also allows me to have great disgust — disgust!” said the prosecutor before Koehler interrupted her.

The prosecutor then continued.

“I let you talk. It gives me the ability to have complete disgust for a man that was capable of terrorizing as many women as you did, disgust for the way you speak to children in jail,” she said before Koehler interrupted her again.

“Mr. Koehler, Mr. Koehler, Mr. Koehler, I knew we’re getting a little excited,” said Young.

“You lied to me, too,” Koehler told Young.

“No empathy, no humanity, no mercy,” said the prosecutor.

“Get me the hell out of here,” Koehler said to the bailiff.

Koehler was wheeled out of the courtroom moments later.

Jurors on Nov. 3 deliberated for less than two hours before they found Koehler guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary.

Young addressed the court after Koehler was removed.

“He was combative, he was obnoxious. He was obnoxious today, he’s been obnoxious throughout these proceedings,” said Young. “So this court is going to sentence Mr. Koehler to life in prison to run consecutive to F20-1242. On count 1, he gets life, on count 2, he gets life, on count 3, he gets life, on count 4, he gets life — all consecutive life sentences.”

Prosecutors said Koehler’s DNA connects him to at least 25 attacks, adding there could be more than 40 victims in Miami-Dade County.

