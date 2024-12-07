BISCAYNE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a pickup truck careened into the garage of a home in Biscayne Park.

7News cameras captured the vehicle inside the residence along Northeast Seventh Avenue and 120th Street, Friday night.

For reasons that remain unclear, the motorist crashed through a metal fence, barreled up a driveway and rammed through the garage door, ending up in the garage.

As of midnight on Saturday, it’s unknown whether or not anyone was hurt.

