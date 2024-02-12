DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood sustained extensive damage after a pickup truck made a smashing stop inside the home, resulting in an arrest and charges of driving under the influence.

7News cameras captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units at the scene of the crash along the 600 block of Northwest 37th Street, Sunday morning.

According to BSO, they received a call about the crash just after 8:45 a.m.

First responders arrived at the scene and made contact with the driver of the truck and the family who lives in the home.

Investigators said no injuries were reported.

“Luckily, nobody injured, nobody dead,” said area resident Larissa Paula.

Nemias Perez said his family was sleeping when the red Chevrolet Silverado slammed into the home, straight into the living room, destroying everything in sight.

Paula, who lives across the street, said the driver of the pickup struck her car as well.

In total, Perez said, four cars were totaled.

The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.

Late Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the house boarded up with plywood.

The family who lives at the home said it is currently without power, so they cannot stay there for the time being, as they work to make repairs.

