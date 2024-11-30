HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck driver in Hialeah found themselves on a crash course with a construction zone.

Video posted online by Only in Dade shows the white truck after it barreled through the fence of a construction site near East 10th Avenue and 25th Street, Friday.

It appears the vehicle may have hit a bicycle in the middle of the intersection before veering off the road. However, as of Friday night, it remains unclear whether or not anybody was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.