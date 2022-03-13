HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, fled the scene of a crash in Hialeah that left the driver of a pickup truck dead.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Southeast Eighth Avenue and Fourth Place, at around 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a black Jaguar SUV struck a 1991 white pickup truck and took off on foot southbound on Southeast Eighth Avenue.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the wrecked Toyota pickup truck involved in the crash.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the driver of the SUV.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

