HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck with a boat attached to it went up in flames along Interstate 75 in Hialeah.

Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the southbound lanes near the off-ramp to the Palmetto Expressway, late Saturday morning.

Everyone had gotten out safely by the time firefighters arrived.

The truck was a total loss, while the boat sustained minor damage.

