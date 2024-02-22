MIAMI (WSVN) - A pickup truck collided with a City of Miami Fire Rescue truck.

The collision happened at the intersection of Northwest 20th Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a tow truck arrived to remove the silver pickup.

First responders applied Speedy Dry on the scene. It is an absorbent substance used when there is oil or transmission fluid on roadways.

Officials said paramedics were taking one person to the hospital when the rescue truck was hit.

It is unclear why the person was being transported, but another vehicle took the patient to the hospital.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Traffic in the area was temporarily blocked while crews worked to clean up the scene.

