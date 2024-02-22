MIAMI (WSVN) - A pickup truck collided with a City of Miami Fire Rescue truck.

The collisions happened at the intersection of Northwest 20th Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a tow truck arrived to remove the silver pickup.

A white substance called speedy dry was placed on the scene, which is an absorbent material that is used when there is oil or transmission fluid on roadways.

According to MFR, one person was being transported to the hospital when the rescue truck was hit.

It is unclear why the person was being transported, but another vehicle took the patient to the hospital.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic in the area has been block as crews work to clean up the scene.

