HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a man who was riding a scooter in Homestead and then fled from the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of the dark-colored pickup was traveling northbound on Krome Avenue when they hit the scooter as the rider was crossing Southwest 14th Street, just before 3:45 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the driver of the truck took off.

First responders pronounced the 36-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Investigators said the truck likely has front, right quarter panel and right-side damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run of the pickup truck driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

