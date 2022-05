KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle took a dive near Key Biscayne.

Officers got a call about a pick-up truck partially submerged at a boat ramp on Monday.

It happened at the Crandon Park Marina.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.