MIAMI (WSVN) - Piano Slam, a competition focusing on poetry and spoken word, will have its 15th annual performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Several young poets will join in this year’s Piano Slam to perform original poems about music in their lives.

This year’s theme for Piano Slam is Hot Music, Hot Miami.

Also joining the young poets, will be be Miami-based classical music artists Piano Duo Spektra and hip hop music artists Afrobeta.

The show will be free for attendees and will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

