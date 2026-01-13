MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A physician assistant from Oakland Park was arrested after she offered cash to a Medley Police officer in an attempt to avoid charges and was later found with suspected cocaine, authorities said.

Marissa Amina Kazim was taken into custody Monday night along the 7000 block of Northwest 75th Street after security at an Unrivaled Basketball event reported she refused to leave the property, according to an arrest report.

Kazim, 34, ignored multiple warnings before officers placed her under arrest for trespassing, police said.

While being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Kazim allegedly offered the arresting officer $1,000, later increasing the offer to $5,000, in an attempt to have the incident dropped.

According to police, she said, “Just let me go, my family has a lot of money.”

Correctional staff discovered a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in her pocket, which officers recognized as suspected cocaine, the report said.

Kazim was booked on charges of bribery of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing on property after warning.

Police said she displayed erratic behavior during transport, including rapid speech and mood swings.

