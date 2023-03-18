MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida schoolteacher received a special honor in front of his students, as well as some brand-new wheels to go with it.

Aspecial ceremony took place at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary School in Miami on Friday.

“We are proud of you, and we are proud of you,” cheerleaders chanted as they took to the field.

They were talking about the man of the hour, science and social studies teacher Don Clerveaux, who won the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year Award for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats was on hand to give the honoree an official Miami-Dade School Board proclamation.

“We would like to say congratulations to Mr. Clerveaux,” said four students in unison.

Clerveaux was treated to performances from his students, but the celebration did not end there.

The teacher was given the keys to a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

“It’s so humbling to have other people look at what I do and what teachers do,” he said.

The saying on campus at Phyllis Ruth Miller is “the best school in the universe.”

“It’s very easy to be the best teacher in the universe when you have the best kids in the universe,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Clerveaux beat several other of the district’s top teachers for the honor. He said he was shocked when he heard his named called during a ceremony in January.

“First, I didn’t think it would happen. I was even at the event and just thinking in my mind, ‘OK, I’m going to stand up, and I’m going to roar and cheer for whoever wins,” he said.

The recognition and the new car are both much appreciated.

“I think it’s right on time, as far as what my family needed right now,” he said.

Clerveaux will now go on to represent Miami-Dade County in the race to be Florida’s Teacher of the Year.

