HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Photographs, obtained by 7News, gives a look behind closed doors into what, police say, was an apparent drug lab and a stockpile of illegal substances inside a Hialeah condominium.

The photos, taken by investigators inside the home of 48-year-old Peder Larsen and his wife Sharon, a now-former elementary school teacher, is what detectives found when they searched the home following the couple’s arrest on June 2.

“Her husband is dealing drugs out of the house, while their 17-year-old was present,” said a prosecutor during Sharon’s bond court appearance.

Hialeah Police said they conducted a weeks-long investigation which revealed several undercover drug deals were made inside the Larsen’s home in the 5400 block of West 21st Court.

The parents were charged with child neglect due to their daughter living with them as the illegal drugs were allegedly being sold. But Peder faces a long list of other felony counts.

“Trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer during their bond court appearance.

Evidence photos show a set up right next to the couple’s bed with test tubes, baggies, scales, crystals, powders, pills and liquids.

Investigators said they found more than 1,400 grams of meth, 50 grams of cocaine, 75 grams of liquid cocaine, 67 grams of heroin, 91 grams of xanax and more than $20,000 in cash.

Sharen lost her job as a teacher and has since bonded out of jail. However, Peder remains in jail with bond set at $905,000.

In a plea to the judge, Peder’s attorney has filed a motion explaining their client is a first time offender, with the aim of getting his bond reduced.

“No felony convictions, no arrests for crimes of violence, and no record of failure to appear in court,” reads the lawyer’s motion in part.

According to the arrest reports, Sharon told police her husband was a stay at home dad who “was involved in an import/export business.”

But police said she later admitted she knew he was dealing drugs, but chose to overlook it.

A bond hearing for Peder was supposed to take place on Thursday, but was delayed until Friday morning.

