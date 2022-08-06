KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators with PETA gathered outside of the Miami Seaquarium to call for justice and the release of Lolita, the park’s killer whale.

7News cameras captured several protesters as they canted and held up signs in English and Spanish, Saturday afternoon.

“For over half of a century, Lolita has been trapped in the world’s smallest orca tank here at Miami Seaquarium,” said a PETA demonstrator. “This is animal abuse, and PETA is demanding that Lolita be released to a seaside sanctuary and for the public to do its part by never visiting marine parks that imprison animals.”

The Miami Seaquarium took in the orca back in 1972.

Lolita no longer performs at the park due to her declining health.

