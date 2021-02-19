PETA hangs ‘Free Lolita’ banner on I-95 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 95 in Miami were greeted with a banner from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals calling for the release of a killer whale from Miami Seaquarium.

Demonstrators with PETA hung the bilingual 30-foot banner over the fence of the overpass near Northwest 14th Street, Friday morning.

They also demonstrated at Miami Seaquarium, demanding the release of Lolita, one of the park’s main attractions.

Protesters said an orca like Lolita should be living in her natural habitat, the ocean, and not confined.

“We know that her family is still alive in the ocean, and her extended family actually just gave birth to a healthy baby calf just about a month or so ago,” said PETA campaigner Amanda Brody.

Lolita has been in captivity for 50 years. PETA organizers said she’s being held in one of the smallest orca tanks in the world.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.