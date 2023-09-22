WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet sitter who is facing serious charges after a dog in her care died and others were found in poor condition was released from jail.

7News cameras captured twenty-year-old Antonella Rivoir as she left the corrections facility, Friday afternoon.

When asked for comment on the charges she is facing, Rivoir said she will tell her side of the story at a later time.

“I can’t share my side of the story as of right now, but I do intend to speaking eventually but not right now,” Rivoir said.

She is facing charges of inflicting unnecessary pain and death on a dog.

The owner of the dogs, Patricia Gutierrez, spoke with 7News on Thursday and did not mince words.

“I wanted her to pay for this, I wanted her to go to jail for committing – I mean, she murdered my dog,” she said. “I cry every single day.”

Gutierrez said she and her husband are so distraught over this, they are moving out of the area.

She has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Daisy, with the money raised going to the animal rescue Saving Sage Foundation. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

