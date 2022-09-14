HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah firefighters received a life-saving tool … for pets.

The Invisible Fence of Florida donated pet oxygen masks to the department on Wednesday.

Each year, more than 40,000 pets die in fires, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

In most cases, first responders lack the equipment needed to save these animals.

“This basically acts as an oxygen mask for your pet. I know it’s something that maybe a lot of people don’t think about, but we’ve heard many stories, and how families really feel broken, almost, when they lose their pet, especially in a situation like that,” said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr.

The masks come in different sizes designed to fit dogs, cats and other animals and will be available in each of the department’s trucks.

