Personal watercraft rider killed after collision with boat near Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run on the water after, they said, a man riding a personal watercraft collided with a boat near the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, leaving him dead.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crash took place at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fireboat transferred the patient to a City of Miami Fire Rescue ground unit that transported the injured man to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Investigators said the larger vessel involved is an approximately 30-foot white center console boat that fled northbound from the causeway. They said there were between 10 and 15 people on board.

Authorities said the boat should have damage or markings on the right side.

FWC officials urge anyone with information to dial *FWC.

