MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.

After a Miami Police Marine Patrol unit tuned on its boat lights and sirens, investigators said, the personal watercraft driver fled.

Police said the subject was traveling at a high rate of speed, placing other boaters on the Intracoastal Waterway at risk.

Officials said the Marine Patrol unit managed to catch up with the personal watercraft near Pace Picnic Island, and at that point the driver jumped off and took off running through the island.

Officers were eventually able to take the driver into custody.

Investigators said a record check revealed there was a warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.