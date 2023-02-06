MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. Meanwhile, police are searching the schools after reports of a second victim.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street.

The 18-year-old victim was able to get into a blue SUV and was driven to a nearby fire station. Police SUVs were seen surrounding that car, as part of the investigation.

Paramedics treated him for a gunshot wound to the leg and possibly his hand before taking him to a rescue truck to a field where an air rescue helicopter landed, about a mile and a half away from the schools.

The victim was transported to Aventura Hospital.

At the same time, police have received calls from both schools about a second victim inside one of the campuses.

Fire rescue trucks are standing by, and police are searching the schools, but so far only one person has been confirmed shot and no second victim has been found.

There is no information on the shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.