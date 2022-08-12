NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person of interest in a hit-and-run in North Bay Village that claimed the lives of a mother and her two daughters has been sent back to South Florida.

U.S. Marshals took Julius Bernstein into custody in North Carolina on unrelated charges, July 26. The 24-year-old was extradited on Thursday to Miami-Dade County.

Police suspect he was behind the wheel of a speeding car that slammed into another car back along the 79th Street Causeway, near Harbor Island Drive, back on June 27.

Two of the victims died at the scene, and a third victim died after she was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victims were identified as Cynthia Saidi and her daughters, 12-year-old Maria and 15-year-old Sofia.

