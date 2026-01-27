MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police confirmed that a person of interest was identified and taken in for questioning in connection to an alarming attack at a South Florida university.

The announcement came hours after Florida Memorial University stepped up security in the wake of reports of a sexual battery on campus.

Following reports of the incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, students who spoke to 7News on Tuesday expressed concerns about security.

In a video sent to 7News by an FMU student, a man can be seen entering a girl’s dorm, without having to use the scanner next to the door, and just pulling open the unlocked door.

“People are able to come into buildings easily, come into campus easily, and it really makes me nervous for the safety of the campus,” said the student.

The student didn’t want to go on camera, but told 7News that security has become a real concern on campus.

“Yes, very, I’ve always thought about that, I feel that they don’t take our safety very seriously on campus, it’s very easy for non-students,” said the FMU student.

Campus officials responded on Tuesday with a list of steps they are taking to make FMU’s campus safer.

7News reached out to FMU for a response to the video, and while officials didn’t directly address it, the president of the university sent a plan for heightened security that includes:

increased visibility of campus safety officers

expanding coordinated patrols with the Miami Gardens Police Department

deployment of additional personnel to monitor entrances and support identification verification

lighting upgrades across campus

the repositioning of their security robotic system to expand patrols



“Our department remains fully committed to this investigation. We will continue our efforts until this offender is identified and taken into custody,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt.

If you have any information on this crime or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

