SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital and four animals were rescued after a fire spread through a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the home near Southwest 101st Avenue and Southwest 213th Street to find smoke billowing from the single-story home with visible flames coming from the back patio.

Two people were evaluated at the scene, with one of them being transported to a local area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Crews also rescued two dogs and two cats that were inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters gave oxygen to the two cats.

All four animals are expected to be OK.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

