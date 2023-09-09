MIAMI (WSVN) - A person barricaded inside a home in Miami finally surrendered to police peacefully after a standoff that lasted about three hours.

It began around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after Miami Police received a call about a fight where one man was allegedly slashed during the dispute. He was transported to the hospital and is reportedly expected to be okay.

The man walked out of a ground-floor apartment in NW 35th St and 19th Ave to a large police presence armed with long rifles.

The neighboring apartments were evacuated while authorities tried to convince the man to come out. Children appeared to be in the unit as well.

Detectives continue investigating the incident.

