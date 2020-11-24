Perrine family seeks answers regarding teen’s fatal shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Perrine family is seeking answers regarding the shooting death of their teenage loved one.

A mother is mourning the loss of her youngest son, 19-year-old Jean Saint Jean, who was shot and killed last Tuesday.

His parents, seven siblings, nieces and nephews are remembering him as the guy who always wanted to help.

“He just get along with everyone. The reason for that is that he just stay out of the way,” said Ghismide Saint Jean, the victim’s sister.

They said his focus was on his family and plans to finish high school, attend college and become a scientist.

“Jean? He stays out of trouble, he bothers nobody. He always played on the safe side, is what I’m trying to say,” said Brendy Saint Jean, the victim’s sister-in-law.

And that’s why they say none of this makes sense.

Their loved one’s life was taken in the Perrine community, where several family members were living, on Nov. 17. They said the teen had just left a convenience store and was walking along the road when someone started shooting.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 173rd Street and 103rd Avenue.

Saint Jean was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Right now, his family is preparing to say their final goodbyes.

St. Fort’s Funeral Home in North Miami Beach is covering most of the funeral costs.

“Especially with us dealing with the approaching holidays, I just thought this was the perfect timing to help somebody out,” said Evans St. Fort, CEO of St. Fort’s Funeral Home.

This family could also use help from the community.

“Who plans for the death of their 19-year-old? No one plans for that,” said Leonie Hermantin of the Haitian Neighborhood Center, “and so, it’s really important that we come together as a community to really bring resources that the family desperately needs right now.”

They also need closure, and for someone to be held responsible for their tremendous loss.

“When someone just come and gun him down, we don’t know how can someone even explain that,” Ghismide said.

“We just want answers, we want justice for Jean. He didn’t deserve this,” Brandy said.

If you want to help with funeral expenses, call St. Fort’s Funeral Home at 305-940-1428.

If you have any information that could lead to the killer’s arrest, call Miami-Dade Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

