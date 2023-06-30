MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence in Miami Gardens after a victim said a man stole his vehicle and crashed it before fleeing on foot.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, Friday.

A perimeter was set up by Miami Gardens and Opa-locka police as they continue to search for the suspect.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.