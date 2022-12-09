SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected.

The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning.

According to Doral Police, a shoplifter was approached by a store employee. That is when the suspect pepper-sprayed the employee and fled the scene on foot.

The Walgreens employee was transported to the hospital due to eye irritation and difficulty breathing.

An hour later, a second Walgreens was hit by a suspect using pepper spray.

That incident occurred at 8450 SW 24th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they were responding to a theft call at the store.

The suspect there, according to police, managed to spray pepper spray in the air before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

It remains unknown if both stores were targeted by the same subject, but both Doral and Miami-Dade Police are not ruling out that possibility.

No word if anything was stolen from either store.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

