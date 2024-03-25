NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Artists and residents from across South Florida gathered at Ives Estate Park in Northeast Miami-Dade Sunday for the annual “People Matter Fest,” a free concert promoting peace and unity in the community.

For the past seven years, the mission of the vent has been clear: to celebrate each other and envision a society free from violence.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in various activities, including drawing and wrestling.

The festival, organized by Papa Keith’s nonprofit Papa Keith 4 People Matter Foundation, partnered with Miami-Dade County to make the event happen.

The gathering featured music performances, family-friendly activities and advocacy initiatives.

