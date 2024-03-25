NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Artists and residents from across South Florida gathered at Ives Estate Park in Northeast Miami-Dade Sunday for the annual “People Matter Fest,” a free concert promoting peace and unity in the community.

For the past seven years, the mission of the vent has been clear: to celebrate each other and envision a society free from violence.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in various activities, including drawing and wrestling.

The festival, organized by Papa Keith’s nonprofit Papa Keith 4 People Matter Foundation, partnered with Miami-Dade County to make the event happen.

The gathering featured music performances, family-friendly activities and advocacy initiatives.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox