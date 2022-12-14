MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines of cars wrapping around the block only hours before a local organization is set to help feed a need. Those families are “hungry for help” and lining up for an annual holiday food giveaway.

People began to line up in their cars Tuesday night for the Jabas Holiday Food Baskets 2022 event.

“I got here about 5 p.m.,” said said a man.

“I got here at 8 a.m. this morning,” said Juanita Alvarez.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce puts on this event every year.

It’s a drive-thru pick-up for South Florida families who need it the most this time of year.

“This is great because I have to come every year,” said Alvarez, “’cause if I don’t come, I would not have enough food for my family. I’m grateful for them.”

Alvarez is the first person in line.

“This is my number 16 year that I’ve been coming here to the Chamber of Commerce,” she said.

Even though the event doesn’t start until 7 a.m. Wednesday, people wanted a guarantee they would get one of the holiday gift baskets.

“This is my second time. It’s good. You get a lot of stuff,” said the man.

At one point, police moved the line in order to keep control of the traffic in the area.

It is a popular event with plenty of sponsors and plenty of holiday food baskets to give away.

You don’t need a ticket, but you can’t just walk up for the event.

You can only drive up.

Those who come by foot will not receive a basket.

Due to sanitary reasons, the baskets will be delivered touchlessly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families without vehicles are invited to carpool this year if they wish to participate but a proof of address will be requested, as there is a limit of two family representatives per car.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 a.m. at the CAMACOL Building located at 1401 West Flagler Street in Miami.

