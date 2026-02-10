MIAMI (WSVN) - The penalty phase entered its second day for a man convicted of murdering a 10-year-old during a 2013 robbery at a nail salon in North Miami.

Prosecutors and legal counsel on Tuesday questioned witnesses, from the fire chief who responded that day to a forensic psychologist with knowledge of Ragan’s mental state.

“On the other measure I gave, which was the Miller Forensic Assessment of Symptoms Test, he scored in a range that’s consistent with people who are malingering or faking mental health problems,” said Dr. Michael Brannon.

In another pivotal moment inside the courtroom, the victim’s mother had a letter read out loud where she conveyed the pain of having to live with the loss of her son for the last 12 years and hoped for justice for her son.

“Aaron was a child full of life and innocence. He was not just a name in this case; he was my son, the heart of our family and our future,” said the woman reading her letter. “No sentence can bring my son back, but I ask that the full weight of what was taken from my family be recognized and that the harm done to my child be met with appropriate accountability.”

Thirty-one-year-old Anthawn Ragan Jr. faces the death penalty after causing what prosecutors called indescribable destruction on a day that would change a family’s life forever.

A day earlier, the victim’s parents wept in the Miami courtroom as they recalled the day their 10-year-old son, Aaron, was shot to death during a robbery gone wrong at their nail salon in 2013.

“I can’t explain to you much the pain,” said Aaron’s father, Hai Nam Vu. “We don’t celebrate any more holidays.”

Prosecutors said Ragan and another gunman entered the family’s nail salon, located on Northwest Seventh Avenue, and demanded cash.

Vu told prosecutors that when the money wasn’t enough or less than expected, he was struck in the head and then shot by Ragan.

While he survived, another bullet would tragically hit Aaron.

During Monday’s testimony, they listened in on the 911 calls from that day, a sound that was too triggering for some family members.

Ragan had since pleaded guilty to the young boy’s murder.

Now, a judge is tasked with deciding between the death penalty and life in prison.

“The evidence will show that the death sentence should be imposed,” said a prosecutor.

At one point Monday, Aaron’s father bravely looked his son’s killer in the face and forgave him, saying that it’s what his son would’ve wanted.

Ragan is already serving a life sentence for killing a different person in a separate incident back in 2013.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez is expected to decide whether he gets the death penalty or another life sentence sometime in March.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.