PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred.

Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.

The steeple houses cellphone tower equipment.

