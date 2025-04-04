MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station is adding another ‘free bird” to its list of success stories.

After surgery and 99 days of intensive care, a rehabilitated brown pelican was released at sunrise on Miami beach early Friday morning.

In December, the bird was found tangled in a fishing line and with hooks lodged in its body. It underwent both surgical and non-surgical procedures to safely remove the hook.

The case is a reminder to everyone— pick up after yourself and be considerate of wildlife.

