MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station added another ‘free bird” to its list of success stories.

After surgery and 99 days of intensive care, a rehabilitated brown pelican was released at sunrise on Miami Beach, early Friday morning.

In December, the bird was found tangled in a fishing line and with hooks lodged in its body. It underwent both surgical and non-surgical procedures to safely remove the hooks.

“We see those animals coming in, especially because of human activity, and we are very happy to release [them], so every time our rehabilitation goes well, and the bird is ready to go back to the wild where it belongs is very rewarding for us, and we’re very happy to see that,” said Marianna Niero with the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

X-rays also revealed another hook in the pelican’s stomach that had to be removed.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.