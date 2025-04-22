SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pelican has been released back into the wild after undergoing months of rehabilitation at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

The juvenile brown pelican was brought in on Jan. 25, emaciated and suffering from a nutritional disease.

Doctors said the pelican wouldn’t eat at first and spent most days sleeping, with his recovery taking several months to be nursed back to health.

Once doctors determined he was fully healthy, the young brown pelican was released by Newport Pier in Sunny Isles Beach to celebrate Earth Day.

