MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests.

Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican.

They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.

The pelican had a hook fragment in its stomach and was put under so it could be surgically removed.

The lucky bird made a full recovery and is now back in the wild.

