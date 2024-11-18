MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station broke new ground on a new wildlife hospital and education center.

The 8,000 square foot building will be featured along Northeast 82nd Terrace, close to the Miami-based facility’s current station. The added space will help the station rehabilitate injured animals more efficiently.

“This new facility allows us to treat more animals and give them better care,” said Robert Glidewell, the chairman of Pelican Harbor Seabird Station. “We’re going to have a lot more rehab areas and treatment rooms, our surgical center is going to be much larger, so we can treat more animals to a higher level than we’ve ever been able to do before.”

Pelican Harbor has treated over 45,000 birds since its founding in 1980, rescuing over 2,000 birds in 2024 alone.

