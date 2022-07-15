MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterinarians at a South Florida wildlife rescue facility released a mockingbird that was brought to them with a broken leg.

The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station on Friday released the bird in Miami Beach after nursing it back to health.

Officials with the seabird station said this is their 39,000th patient.

Caregivers said the small bird was injured after it was attacked by a cat.

Nancy Harrington said she found the wounded bird in her neighborhood.

“I had experience in knowing that I could just scoop the bird up with a towel, put it in a shoebox that had holes in it. It was 7:30 in the morning, so I brought it before hours to the outer cages that are there,” she said, “and then I was informed later that day that the baby mockingbird was the 39,000th patient brought into Pelican Harbor.”

The mockingbird was cared for at the facility for more than a month.

Four other mockingbirds were also released on Friday.

