MIAMI (WSVN) - A Swallow-tailed kite that spent 20 days at a rehabilitation center in North Bay Village after it was found injured in Fort Pierce was released back into the wild.

7News cameras on Monday captured crews from Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, located at 1279 79th Street Causeway, releasing the bird at Morning Side Park in Miami.

“Florida Fish and Wildlife dropped it off because it wasn’t flying,” said Yaritza Acosta, rehabilitation manager. “The center up there didn’t have the facilities for it, so we offered to take it in to our facilities to give it care.”

The bird was treated for a fractured wing, and after days of rehabilitation, doses of antibiotics and lots of TLC from the staff, it was finally ready to soar the skies once again.

“We see that he’s flying strong, he’s evading us, he wants to get away from us, he’s not used to us,” Acosta said. “Ideally, we do want them eating but sometimes they’re too stressed to eat and care, so as long as we have their weight good, they are flying, their behavior’s normal, their instincts are there, then we’ll release them.”

After a quick car ride to Morning Side Park, it was almost time for the bird to fly free, and after a few moments of looking around, it finally felt the wind beneath its wings and took off.

For those who helped him on his recovery journey, the moment was priceless.

“It’s rewarding whenever we do a release, it’s so nice to see how a patient comes in and they’re, I mean, they’re on a life or death situation, and to see them release, it’s always amazing,” said Melanie Rendon, wildlife rehabilitator.

Known for their striking appearance, Swallow-tailed kite birds are native to Florida and they typically arrive to the Sunshine State in early March to breed.

By August and September, they start to migrate back to South America for the winter.

According to experts, if you ever encounter an injured animal out in public, the best thing to do is to call an animal care center. They said trying to help the animal may do more harm to the animal than good.

