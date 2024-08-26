MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is on edge after a Peeping Tom was seen outside a home in Miami committing a lewd act.

According to police, on Aug. 21 at around 6:45 a.m., a person reported that her surveillance cameras captured a male who was outside an apartment complex, looking into the living room window of a resident’s unit and touching himself inappropriately. After a few minutes, the man picks up a chair and walks away.

The man was wearing a black shirt with an orange Adidas logo on the back and fled in a black Honda Civic.

The family that lived in the apartment said their 6-year-old daughter was changing in the living room when the Peeping Tom was spotted on surveillance cameras.

A neighbor reported the incident to the father of the family and later police.

“A neighbor called him and said it appears that someone was trying to burglarize his home. At which point and time, he reviewed surveillance footage, which in fact, depicted that the subject was seen outside of the living room window, looking inside, while inappropriately touching his private area,” said City of Miami Police Department’s Kiara Delva.

7News cameras captured detectives at the apartment complex on Monday talking to the parents.

A neighbor told 7News that they had seen the man in the area and hope police can catch the Peeping Tom.

“Well, what I think is one day we’re going to get him. We’re here waiting if he comes by but I don’t think he’ll be back but we’ll be waiting,” said one neighbor.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

