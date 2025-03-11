SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Florida International University campus, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at SW 112th Avenue and 12th Street just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.