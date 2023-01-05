MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Collins Avenue has been shut down northbound as police investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that put two pedestrians in the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units are on the scene in the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.

MBPD first received a 911 call of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near 44 Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Moments later, a second crash involving a pedestrian occurred near 57 Street on Collins Avenue.

Police believe the same vehicle is involved, described as a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows, which fled northbound on Collins Avenue.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

While police have shut down Collins northbound between 56 and 58 streets., the southbound lanes are running at a crawl with only one right lane open in the area.

Vehicles will have to make a U-turn, unless they live in the immediate area where police continue to investigate.

Drivers can take Pine Tree Drive as an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.